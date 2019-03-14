There’s nothing inevitable about the alignment of the right with denialism.

Then treasurer Scott Morrison brandishing coal in the House of Representatives in 2017 (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Climate change denialists have set up intellectual camp in that small space between doubt and certainty that doesn't ever quite touch either. In that narrowing space, they assert an absolute dualism between certainty and falsehood and turn the great truth-seeking weapons of the 20th century -- the scientific method and the norms of journalistic inquiry -- against truth itself.

Here, News Corp acts as armourer to the camp. It has embraced right-wing positioning as a business strategy, and seamlessly integrated with the US right-wing noise machine. It is the vector that mainlines denialism into the Australian body politic.