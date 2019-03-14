ABC News Breakfast finally fought ahead to become the second most watched breakfast show.

(Image: ABC iView)

TV history was made yesterday as ABC News Breakfast became the second most watched program in the morning with 265,000 national viewers, topping Nine’s struggling Today (264,000). Last week News Breakfast pulled up to match Today’s 260,000, yesterday morning it moved ahead by the barest of margins. Seven’s Sunrise was well ahead -- 447,000 nationally, down from the highs of the past couple of weeks. Today has not seeing any bounce and News Breakfast moved to top Nine’s embattled offering.

MAFS claimed a huge 1.90 million nationally (1.40 million in the metros, 496,000 in the regions). Seven's MKR was a distant second -- 1.005 million, barely beating the ABC's Hard Quiz on 901,000. Ten came in fourth overall, though Gogglebox Australia should help Ten tonight (a now familiar event).