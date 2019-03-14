How did it become the norm to ridicule scientists and media outlets that report on climate change?

News Corp columnist Andrew Bolt.

News Corp is the home for climate denial in Australian media. With sceptics Andrew Bolt, Miranda Devine, Terry McCrann and Tim Blair as columnists, and Graham Lloyd as The Australian's environment editor, the parent company of Australia's most-read and influential newspapers provides a regular megaphone to denialist theories.

In the past year alone, The Australian (News Corp's national broadsheet) has run stories by its environment editor Graham Lloyd that have: