Back in January, the US Department of Defense released a congressionally-mandated report on how climate change increasingly affects the military’s ability to respond to national emergencies.
The report details everything from the vulnerabilities of military bases to new strategic landscapes posed by melting arctic ice to a projected need for increased humanitarian aid. It follows evidence of resilience boosting in the Pentagon’s 2014 “Climate Change Adaptation Roadmap”, the landmark 2007 report “National Security and the Threat of Climate Change”, and several similar public warnings dating back as far as 1990.
