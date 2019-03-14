The tide really is turning. With the country burning, and each summer hotter than the last, a majority of Australians are concerned about the planet's future and want governments to do more. It isn't just the bleeding hearts in Greens and Labor strongholds -- the spectre of climate change has helped rob the Coalition of blue-ribbon safe seats, and it could cause the Nationals a real headache in the bush.
While there are still holdouts -- many on the right remain stubbornly opposed to meaningful climate action, hobbled by the power of denialist voices -- there is an increasingly mainstream consensus. Even traditionally conservative and business-focused institutions like banks, energy regulators and insurance companies are acknowledging the climate threat, and starting to change their behaviour.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.