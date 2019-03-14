2018 was a year of extreme weather events world-wide — and as the fourth hottest year on record how does climate change fit into the picture?

November 2018 bushfires in Salt Ash, NSW. (Image: AAP/Darren Pateman)

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, 2018 was the fourth warmest year since global records began in 1880.

The global mean surface temperature was 0.66°C above 1961–1990 average figures. And, while the Earth itself has warmed 1.1°C since pre-industrial temperatures, climate variables such as the 2015-16 El Niño warming event meant that 2018 came in well behind 2016’s record of 0.85°C above "average", as well as 2017 at 0.75°C and 2015 at 0.74°C.