How will climate change affect day-to-day life in Australia? Crikey spoke with Dr Andrew Glikson to find out.

A CFA fire crew on the Princes Highway outside of Bunyip, Victoria. (Image: AAP/James Ross)

Dr Andrew Glikson is an Earth and paleo-climate scientist at the Australian National University's Climate Change Institute. He has written exhaustively about climate change, the failures of policy in this area (and compliant dissemination of junk climate science through areas of politics and the media) which amount to, in his words, a "betrayal of the future".

Crikey spoke with Glikson about the concrete changes we will see in Australia thanks to this betrayal, and the possibility of real action and hope in that context.