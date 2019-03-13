Apparently when the NRL Memes Facebook page started out it posted actual memes about the NRL. At some point last year, it devolved into a home for wayward sex tapes. Now, it’s a piece of Facebook history, although not for the guy who was running the page: he’s being sued for defamation.
The videos of NRL players engaging in their peculiar pursuit of recorded sex have apparently been circulating for months, and have only recently become a spectacle -- first of embarrassment and then of criminality.
