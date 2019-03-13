THERE'S NOTHING GOOD ON THE PARTICLE ACCELERATOR ANY MORE
How fast could a race settle a galaxy? Surprisingly quickly, a new paper argues (so why are there no aliens?). Speaking of the universe, remember when I was wondering about antimatter gravity? Well, sound waves might have mass, and therefore gravity… but reverse gravity. Weird? That’s what some results are showing.
Elsewhere, a new book demythologises the misnomer “artificial intelligence” and provides a reality check for technophiles.

