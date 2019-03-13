Who are the heavies lurking behind the curtains at NSW Labor headquarters? Crikey takes a look.

NSW Labor President Mark Lennon (Image: AAP/Jeremy Ng)

Yesterday, Crikey looked at the influential Liberal party players you won’t see on a ballot at the upcoming New South Wales election. Today, it's Labor’s turn to be put under the microscope, as we examine the factional heavies and union officials who are leading the party’s attempts to topple the Berejiklian government on March 23.

General secretary: Kaila Murnain

Murnain is the first woman to hold the most important position in NSW Labor, a role once held by grizzled hacks like Sam Dastyari, Mark Arbib and Graham Richardson. Murnain, who is also the all-powerful national convenor of the party’s Right faction, took over in 2016 when her predecessor Jamie Clements resigned over sexual harassment allegations. She’s been a party member since her teens, and was a one-time electorate officer for leader Michael Daley.