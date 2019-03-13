NSW Labor says it wants 100% renewable energy by 2050 -- but is backing a far-right party that wants more coal-fired power plants. Go figure.

NSW Labor leader Michael Daley

While federal Labor, the federal Liberals, the NSW Liberals and even the NSW Nationals have ruled out supporting coal-fired power stations, NSW Labor has different ideas, if its preference decisions are anything to go by.

While the party recently announced an ambition to move NSW to 100% renewables by 2050 -- that's eight elections away, for those counting -- its cynical election tactics for the election on Saturday week may actually lead to new coal-fired capacity being built in the state.