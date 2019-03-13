Michael Daley NSW Labor 2019 NSW election
NSW Labor leader Michael Daley

While federal Labor, the federal Liberals, the NSW Liberals and even the NSW Nationals have ruled out supporting coal-fired power stations, NSW Labor has different ideas, if its preference decisions are anything to go by.

While the party recently announced an ambition to move NSW to 100% renewables by 2050 -- that's eight elections away, for those counting -- its cynical election tactics for the election on Saturday week may actually lead to new coal-fired capacity being built in the state.