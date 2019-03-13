A "backstop" agreement has undone Theresa May's chances of avoiding further chaos. She should now resign.

British Prime Minister Theresa May (Image: EPA/UK Parliament)

She’s only gone and bloody done it again hasn’t she! Theresa May’s government has once again gone to a stonking defeat on a Brexit withdrawal agreement bill, losing 391-242, and throwing the process into a higher degree of chaos than hitherto, insofar as that can be imagined.

The bill that May presented to the parliament was yet another variant of the bill she has been trying to sell for six months now: withdrawal from the EU on March 29, with a customs union taking over, until a UK-EU trade agreement is negotiated.