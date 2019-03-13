The MAFS-MRK and Sunrise-Today viewer gaps battle for supremacy

(Image: 7PLUS)

With MAFS (1.70 million nationally) and Travel Guides (1.04 million nationally) it was Nine’s night again from Seven, the ABC and a still weak Ten.

Seven’s 6pm News got 1.46 million nationally and Nine’s 6pm News got 1.10 million. That 361,000 gap will be a continuing problem for Nine and its regional partner, Southern Cross. MAFS rival MKR, on 1.11 million nationally, has a gap for Seven to worry about. Meanwhile, Nine’s Today had 275,000 nationally and 190,000 in the metros; up on the Monday public holiday. Sunrise was steady on 451,000 nationally and 266,000 in the metros. Nine’s heartbeat better get a little quicker -- is recovery being whispered about?