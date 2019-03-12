As the anniversary of the failed Tibetan uprising comes and goes once again, Australia's response to the continuing fallout is a deafening silence.

(Image: Unsplash/Daniele Salutari)

60 years ago, on March 10, there was a failed Tibetan uprising against the region's Chinese Communist Party masters. It was this event that saw the Dalai Lama and other senior Tibetan leaders flee into what has since become permanent exile in India. Even so many years later, the impact is still felt.

"Tibet belongs to Tibetans," said Lobsang Sangay at a rally in Dharamshala, India yesterday. Sangay is Tibet's Sikyong, the official title of the President of the Central Tibetan Administration. The administration, otherwise known as the Tibetan Government in exile, has its headquarters at Dharamshala.