Emma Alberici learns some Twitter maths, George Christensen is back in the media, and Q&A want some of that YouTube cred.

From the Crikey grapevine, it’s the latest tips and rumours…

We'd happily have Channel Nine not pay for our trips. In a classic Media Watch gotcha aired last night, the ABC program exposed Nine's 60 Minutes for bankrolling expenses for "Joe Donor", the subject of a highly-critical story about how many women he'd donated sperm to around the world. Media Watch said it had seen bank transfer statements, and also quoted "Joe" himself, saying Nine had paid for motels, car hire and sent wire transfers in exchange for filming part of his 40-day trip. But, curiously, in its statement to the program, Nine denied any payment to the man at all to fund his trip. Its spokesman was a little less emphatic when Ms Tips asked for clarification this morning: "There were expenses and production costs incurred in the normal course of filming. We maintain that 60 Minutes did not seek to pay his fare or fund his trip."