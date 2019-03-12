While Bill Shorten's campaign has echoes of Ed Milibands ill-fated 2015 UK Labour platform, Shorten has a secret weapon: Scott Morrison.

With a federal election less than three months away, attention is turning to what a likely federal Labor government might look like.

While Shorten has attempted to draw parallels to Bob Hawke’s style of leadership, the best comparison may instead be with a UK Labour government that never was: the unsuccessful 2015 campaign and platform of Ed Miliband in 2015.