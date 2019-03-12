This is the paradox of contemporary politics.

There is something utterly delicious in watching the Gladys Berejiklian fan brigade trying to think their way through the disaster of Stadiumgate… or perhaps Stadiumturnstile would be the right word. Here's a state government who say they've turned the economy around, who used the privatisation of state assets to create some new ones, who have managed to avoid the decadence of the last term of post-Carr NSW Labor -- and yet here they are, on the edge of losing again. Or at least of losing their majority. And all this because of a stadium.

It’s driving them mad. The can’t get their heads around it. They’re getting to that point losing political forces always do -- blaming the public for being so moronic that they can’t see the sheer beauty of their political vision for a few measly details. Fools! Poltroons!