Wages growth has surged onto the election agenda and the Coalition and business are visibly at a loss about how to respond to Labor's offensive.

(Image: AAP Image/Lukas Coch)

The Coalition and the business lobby need to find a defensible position on wage stagnation quick smart because Labor is going to use it to clobber them all the way to the election. Forget boats, forget the coming Labor recession, forget $200 billion in new taxes -- if the conversation is all about wages from now until May the government will face a wipe out, even bigger than today's truly rotten Newspoll suggests.

The government's strategy on wages has -- as Crikey has detailed for a couple of years now -- been to try to pretend the issue will go away in another quarter or two -- just keep forecasting a return to strong growth and hope only economists and the Press Gallery notice you keep revising your forecasts down every six months.