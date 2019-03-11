Retail sales figures show NSW consumers shutting their wallets from August last year, when Scott Morrison became Prime Minister.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Prime Minister Scott Morrison (Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

At the NSW Liberals' election launch yesterday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison -- who hails from Cronulla (well, Bronte, but anyway) and who used to be the party's state director -- sat silent while Gladys Berejiklian tried to revive her campaign. Polling in the Sunday papers showed her government trailing 51-49. That's not enough for NSW Labor to win, but it's utterly shocking given this should be an unloseable campaign for the Liberals.

It's just as well that Morrison kept quiet (in contrast to Bill Shorten, who fired up the Labor faithful at Michael Daley's launch across town). It was only a few days since the Prime Minister had smirkingly celebrated International Women's Day by declaring women shouldn't get ahead at the expense of men. Not a good look for a female premier.