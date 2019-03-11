Responses to Mark Zuckerberg’s high-profile pivot to privacy last week have alternated between the astounded and the derisory equivalent of the eye-roll emoji: “Yeah, right".
Put me in the WTAF camp. This marks a key point in the transition of social networking from social media to social communications, and an attempt by Facebook as a company to break out of the relatively narrow confines of advertising and into the larger, more lucrative field of clipping revenues on transactions.
