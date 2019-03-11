With everyone continuing to follow their talking points, we're taking a deep dive into a shallow pool.

Jacqueline Maley in conversation with Julia Banks, Linda Burney, Julie Bishop and Sarah Hanson-Young (Image: All About Women/Prudence Upton).

On paper it had all the makings of an explosive session. Four of the biggest female names in Australian politics on stage at the biggest women-centred festival in the country to tell all, woman to woman, about the inner workings of the corridors of the highest power.

On the day, however, it felt like more of the same. What were the odds that we were going to get much more than self-promotion and promotion of party politics from working politicians?