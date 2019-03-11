MAFS dominates once again, while Insiders has a second successful Sunday of viewership greater than 600,000

(Image: ABC iView)

MAFS was number 1 all the way with 1.77 million nationally (1.28 million in the metros and 493,000 in the regions) -- though this is down by 440,000 viewers from a week ago. 60 Minutes -- 1.035 million nationally. It wasn't Seven's night, with MKR struggling to 1.09 million and Sunday Night, 684,000.

For Ten it was yet another weak start to a week -- Chris and Julia’s Sunday Night Takeaway had 387,000 nationally (418,000 last week and 521,000 on debut). The Project 7pm (featuring an interview with Julia Banks) had 428,000 viewers and was Ten’s most watched program last night. The network was a weak 4th behind the ABC in third, again.