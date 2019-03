"If there was no place for Jones in Sydney radio, the media would be much poorer for his absence," said one supporter.

As speculation about Alan Jones' future at 2GB ramps up, his mates in the industry have lined up to recommend his contract be renewed.

Jones' contract is up in a few months, and the question of whether it would be renewed has been debated since last year. He's reportedly negotiating with other outlets including News Corp-owned Sky News.