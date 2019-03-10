Welcome to For Your Information. This week, Helen cleans out the bulldust about vacuum cleaners.

OFFICIAL DEFINITION

The domestic vacuum cleaner is designed to suck dust and other unwanted materials from a range of household surfaces. Demand for this device is high in the Global North and Asia-Pacific region.

RAZER DEFINITION

It was the Electrolux man who first upgraded Mum from a mechanical carpet sweeper and into the era of centrifugal fans. Dad and I warned against the razzle-dazzle of the sales pitch, but Mum, who continues to be upsold, just said we were lazy people with no interest in cleanliness. This is only half true. We were lazy and remain so. However, I have long suspected vacuum cleaners claim to be far more hard-working than they really should.