Good morning, early birds. A new report indicates that Australia still lags years behind in economic gender equality, and the Coalition's building watchdog threatens striking workers with $5000 fines. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

A rally for International Women's Day 2018 (Image: AAP/Joe Castro)

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

New data released as part of International Women’s Day puts Australia at least 12 years away from financial equality and indicates a major gender disparity regarding senior jobs and working arrangements.

According to The New Daily, PwC’s 2019 Women in Work Index has Australia 15th in the world for female economic empowerment for the second year running. Women are majorly underrepresented across both political and business leadership roles, making up just 7% of CEO roles in major companies, but overly represented across unpaid care work and part-time and casual roles.

While bridging that gap would require structural reform, a McCrindle Research survey indicates only 33% of working men agree that would-be female leaders are held back by flexibility requirements compared to 55% of women listing it as a barrier.

ABCC CRUSHES DISSENT

The Australian Building and Construction Commission has threatened workers with $5000 fines for “unlawfully” joining the ACTU’s national day of action on April 10. The union urged 250,000 workers to strike as part of an industrial relations election campaign.

According to The Australian ($), ABCC commissioner Stephen McBurney has threatened individual fines for construction workers who stop work for the rally without written permission from their employer. The Federal Court has previously issued fines of more than a thousand dollars for workers who “unlawfully” attended a rally in Perth.

The ACTU has slammed the threat as “a disgraceful attempt to intimidate working people out of exercising their democratic rights”.

WA’S DAY IN THE SUN

Western Australia’s environmental protection authority has produced strict new emissions recommendations just a day after the state Labor government announced plans for a structured energy transition.

The Guardian reports that Western Australia’s EPA has slammed Australia’s lack of federal policy and proposed their own carbon offset scheme for large projects. The AFR ($) and Australian ($) report that Resource Minister Matt Canavan has taken time from spruiking new coal-fired power plants to slam the EPA directive as a threat to WA’s growing natural gas sector.

While the state government has reiterated support for LNG, it unveiled proposals on Wednesday for a road-map for distributed energy and a “whole of system” planning report for renewable transition.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Basically you could argue that their concern was not that I would lose the election but rather that I would win it. Malcolm Turnbull

The former prime minister describes the 2018 leadership spill as “a peculiarly Australian form of madness” to British media.

THE COMMENTARIAT

The clearer we are about women’s mental health needs the better — Julia Gillard (The Sydney Morning Herald): “As we celebrate International Women’s Day, it’s a good time to talk about what’s different for women and men in terms of mental health. Across the course of their lives, one in three women experience an anxiety condition compared to one in five men. One in six women will experience depression compared to one in eight men.”

Mainstream feminism still blind to its racism — Amy McQuire (IndigenousX): “Intersectionality, grounded in critical race theory, is now used by many white feminists but has been watered down to a buzzword: a superficial display of ‘inclusiveness’ whereby it is used to deflect rather than interrogate the way race impacts the lived experience of gender, class, gender identity, sexual orientation and disability.”

Opportunity to end shame of violence against women ($) — SA Attorney-General Vickie Chapman (The Advertiser): “Voices for Change SA provides training and opportunities for survivors of domestic and family violence to become media advocates and speakers. It is part of a nationwide campaign to support survivors to tell their story to help others while raising awareness and changing community attitudes that are harmful towards women and tolerant towards violence.”

