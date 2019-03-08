From Collaery and Witness K to McBride, we've seen an acceleration of punitive laws aimed at those who reveal alleged government misconduct.

I saw something illegally being done by the government and I did something about it.

David William McBride, having been frustrated in his attempts to initiate an internal and then police investigation into what he believed was illegal activity by Australian soldiers in Afghanistan, leaked hundreds of pages of internal documents to various media outlets. These documents would go on to form the basis of The Afghan Files, a seven part series put out by the ABC detailing investigations into possible war crimes, implicating sitting MP and former army captain Andrew Hastie.