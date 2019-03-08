MAFS sitting out on Thursdays means Seven can claim an easy ratings victory.

(Image: 7PLus)

For all the boasting and bragging about the solid ratings for MAFS, the lag that is Nine’s Today suffered the historic humiliation yesterday morning of tying its national audience with the vastly-under resourced ABC News Breakfast: both programs had 260,000 national viewers -- that’s a high for News Breakfast, but close to all time lows for Today. It is the first time News Breakfast has matched the national audience for one of the flashier commercial breakfast programs. Nine should swallow the news and soldier on -- it can’t do a thing without losing considerable face.

Nationally Seven News won the evening news hour by an average of 281,000 viewers. No MAFS meant Nine lost and Seven had a now usual Thursday night win. Googlebox Australia (900,000 and the most watched non-news program) lifted Ten to third well past a weak ABC. All this changes in two weeks when the AFL and NRL start their yearly battle. In the regions Seven’s 6pm News led with 488,000, from Seven News/Today Tonight with 486,000, Home and Away was next with 319,000, then the 7pm ABC News with 310,000 and ACA with 310,000 as well.