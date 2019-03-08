There are three main factors stopping an Australian Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from emerging.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (Image: Flickr/Dimitri Rodriguez)

This is the second in a two-part series. Read part one, "Does Australian politics have a millennial problem?", here.

Earlier this year, former race discrimination commissioner Tim Soutphommasane wrote a short op-ed explaining why he thought a figure like the internet savvy, high profile 29-year-old US Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (aka AOC) would have trouble gaining a foothold in Australia. While it perhaps undersells Australia’s young politicians, he’s not wrong that there are plenty of barriers to entry for young people looking at a career in politics.