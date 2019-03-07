Good morning, early birds. Scott Morrison has explained his $1.4 billion upgrade of medical facilities on Christmas Island, and National Party MPs demand a return of "big stick" energy laws. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

MORRISON’S PLANS FOR CHRISTMAS

Scott Morrison will expand the healthcare operations at Christmas Island Detention Centre to reportedly cater for more than 500 possible Manus and Nauru detainees as part of his $1.4 billion response to the medivac legislation.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Morrison, speaking from the island yesterday, claimed that onshore centres are “full”. He justified the reopening of Christmas Island — which has inadequate medical facilities and a comparable history to Manus and Nauru — as necessary to house 57 people with adverse character assessments, stop detainees “getting their hooks into the Australian legal system”, and ensure people coming for “vexatious reasons” are detained in a “very hardened facility”.

COAL FIRED FURY

Six Queensland National Party MPs have written to Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack calling on the Coalition to reintroduce “big stick” energy laws and fast-track underwriting for a new coal-fired power plant.

According to The Australian ($), Michelle Landry, George Christensen, and Barry O’Sullivan are amongst the MPs still bidding for forced divestment powers and a new state-based “cleaner” coal plant. The legislation, however, was only pulled because Greens MP Adam Bandt had the numbers to ban the underwriting for coal.

Further south, The Guardian reports that state-owned China Energy and Parramatta businessman Frank Cavasinni have signed a proposal for twin 1000MW coal plants in the failed Hunter economic zone, which would require months’ worth of assessments and over which Bandt has already threatened a “veritable army” of protesters.

BOTTOM END

New Treasury figures in the Northern Territory have found that investment crashed by 45.6% over 2018.

The NT News ($) reports that year-on-year data shows Territory State Final Demand fell by 12% to $26.9 billion while private sector investment fell by a whopping 41.8% to $5.9 billion. The news caps off a generally sad day in finance, in which new ABS data put Australia in its first “per-capita” recession in 13 years and new OECD forecasts for 2019 cut global growth by 0.2 percentage points to 3.3%.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Notify the schools not to ask the priests to provide their working-with-children check. Michael Kennedy

The bishop of Armidale does a terrific job reading the room and asks Catholic schools to butt out of background checks.

READ ALL ABOUT IT

‘Our family will never be the same’: Sister of ‘beautiful’ dentist mourns her death

Property slump could see $1b of stamp duty sliced out of state budget

Business warns Labor’s ‘living wage’ plan won’t lift living standards ($)

Scott Morrison accuses Labor of politicising abortions

Not even close to a ‘whisper’ of recession: Economist

Nationals could lose seat of Barwon for the first time since 1950 because of severe drought ($)

Matildas win the inaugural Cup of Nations title with a hard-fought 3-0 victory over Argentina

Uber deemed not criminally liable for fatal self-driving crash

THE COMMENTARIAT

More reasons to be angry, as if we needed them — Wendy Tuohy (Daily Life/The Age): “On the eve of International Women’s Day, radio news bulletins featured the following, horrific stories about violence against women. The body of 32 year-old dentist, Dr Preethi Reddy, was found in a suitcase near Sydney after she went missing on Sunday night; she had been stabbed multiple times.”

Build a better future — or grind to a halt ($) — Dominic Perrottet (Daily Telegraph): “In recent days NSW Labor leader Michael Daley has shown he is more than willing to scare voters with his own alternative set of facts. His on-air threat to sack the SCG Trustees, several of whom were appointed by Labor, only confirmed Mr Daley’s inability to control his temper, and his tendency to lash out when under pressure, a failure of temperament that Mr Daley’s parliamentary colleagues know only too well.”

Christmas Island tropical tour a waste of taxpayer cash — David Crowe (The Sydney Morning Herald): “Australians just paid about $2000 a minute for a press conference on Christmas Island that told them nothing new. Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his entourage spoke at the event for less than 30 minutes after landing on the island in a Royal Australian Air Force jet.”

