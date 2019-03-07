The beleaguered right wing "Deplorables Tour" has suffered another blow, but what really caused the government to deny Milo Yiannopoulos a visa?

The Morrison government has just refused a visa to Milo Yiannopoulos, the increasingly desperate hard-right grifter who was to be part of Penthouse Australia publisher Damien Costas’ "Deplorables Tour". Yiannopoulos was to return to Oz for the occasion, with Rebel Inc Canada’s Gavin McInnes and former English Defence League head Tommy Robinson. McInnes has already been refused a visa. Robinson is still waiting to hear back.

The refusal of Milo sets up a hat-trick. Two-thirds of the tour have now been banned. McInnes has been refused a visa for being the founder of the "Proud Boys", a hard-right bro gang, which has been involved in street assaults. Robinson specialises in doxxing political enemies and journalists and then turning up to their house. Yiannopoulos "joked" that journalists should be gunned down by death squads, in mid-2018.