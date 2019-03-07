We asked young Australians across the political spectrum for their views.

US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Where is Australia’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? This was the question raised by former race discrimination commissioner Tim Soutphommasane earlier this year, after Ocasio-Cortez, the archetypal millennial was sworn in as the youngest ever US congresswoman.

Since wrestling the Democratic primary from a 10-term incumbent in June last year, 29-year-old Ocasio-Cortez has grabbed headlines for publicly denouncing the rise of white nationalism and neoliberalism under Donald Trump; helping kill more than $3 billion in New York tax breaks for Amazon; launching the Democrats' radical (now de facto) climate policy; and stylishly shaking off attempts to shame her.