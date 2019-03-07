Australia's least offensive radio station, Smooth FM, has removed Michael Jackson from its playlists, following some of its international counterparts' response to a new documentary about child molestation allegations against the deceased pop star.
Leaving Neverland is a two-part documentary that includes interviews with two men who say they were molested by Jackson as children at his Neverland ranch. Oprah Winfrey has since interviewed the alleged victims too.
