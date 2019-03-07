The new Michael Jackson reckoning ought to serve as a lesson against blind faith — and wilful blindness.

(Image: Leaving Neverland/HBO)

The Prince of the Church and the King of Pop are an odd couple -- few would have expected George Pell and Michael Jackson to ever share screen space. Yet this week we are focused on both, for similar reasons.

In the case of Pell: the lifting of a suppression order on a December guilty verdict for child sexual assault charges, dating back to 1996. For Jackson: a devastating new documentary, Leaving Neverland, prompting a watershed MJ reckoning.