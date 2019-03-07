Labor has pledged to expand access to abortion services if elected this year. But how would it overcome the messy web of state abortion rules?

Labor has made reproductive rights in Australia an election issue. Deputy leader Tanya Plibersek announced on Wednesday that a federal Labor government would legislate free abortions in public hospitals, tie federal funding for public hospitals to the provision of abortion services, expand access to contraception, and push for the decriminalisation of abortion in New South Wales and South Australia.

But access to abortion has thus far been governed by a messy patchwork of state legislation. What role does the federal government play, and how would Labor's proposal change that?