Nine's prime time victories and Seven's morning dominance are starting to become old news.

(Image: 7PLUS)

Another day, another win for MAFS (1.73 million nationally and 1.30 million in the metros). Nine’s hour of news fell into its weekly black hole and couldn’t find its way out. Seven’s 6-7pm news finished an average of 303,000 people ahead of Nine’s average for the hour -- 1.43 million v 1.13 million.

Today's 289,000 national figures measured up against Sunrise's 490,000. The only positive Nine can hold is that under Karl and Lisa Today came from behind to beat Sunrise. That’s a pretty thin safety rope to cling to with a very different hosting team in place.