Yes, there was a "GDP per capita recession" in the second half of 2018. But no, we shouldn't be emphasising it. Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane explain why.

(Image: Unsplash/Marcus Spiske)

So the new fashion in economic reporting is "GDP per capita recession", which is everywhere in the wake of yesterday's national accounts. Even conservative economist Judith Sloan is using it. In the December quarter, GDP per person fell by 0.1% in September and 0.2% in December. That is, the economy didn't grow fast enough to match our increase in population. It's the first time two consecutive quarters have recorded negative growth since 2006.

Well, we're not joining in the pearl-clutching.