When George Pell was convicted of child sex abuse last December, it became one of Australia’s worst kept secrets.
Gagged by a court-imposed suppression order, media outlets dropped not so subtle hints at the big story they were unable to write about in detail. As a result, more than 100 journalists (including some at Crikey) were threatened with contempt proceedings. Crikey is no longer being pursued, but other publications are still facing charges.
