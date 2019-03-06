From underworld killings to high-level corruption scandals, here are some of the biggest stories which have been gagged by Victoria's suppression order regime.

Carl Williams in 2003 (Image: AAP/Joe Castro)

When George Pell was convicted of child sex abuse last December, it became one of Australia’s worst kept secrets.

Gagged by a court-imposed suppression order, media outlets dropped not so subtle hints at the big story they were unable to write about in detail. As a result, more than 100 journalists (including some at Crikey) were threatened with contempt proceedings. Crikey is no longer being pursued, but other publications are still facing charges.