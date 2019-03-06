Welcome to Side View — a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week, still another reason to hate Facebook. Plus, seeing monopolies and why we need to talk about Kevin. This edition of Side View brought to you by my monster cold and all the Codral I've taken to deal with it! And how does that stuff even work anyway?
Elsewhere, Danielle Moreau has a piece that should be required reading for every editor, producer and journalist ever tempted, or told, to write a moral panic article. And behold the other, less ultraviolent version of A Clockwork Orange.
Welcome to Side View — a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week: the arena shrinks on gaming, America's opioid crisis, Indigenous remains returned, and Graves rolls in his grave.
Welcome to Side View -- a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week: bombs over the Pacific, randomised public policy trials, and putting Schrodinger in his box.
Welcome to Side View -- a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week: high-speed Geiger counters, Wendell Willkie, and when the answer is "no I'm not OK".
Welcome to Side View -- a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week: post-spill binge-watching, never bring a paradigm to an ashtray fight, and a rising sea level doesn't lift all property prices.
Welcome to Side View — a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week: we're all completely shallow, Christians at the gates of Vienna, and why is Silicon Valley planning for the end of the world?
