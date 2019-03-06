The five most "prolific" journalists in Australia work for the Daily Mail, backing regular industry complaints that the local branch of the largest news website in the world is profiting off churning others' journalism.
In a list compiled by media monitoring company Streem, the journalists with the most bylines on Australian news websites was monitored for about a year's worth of content. And the results (at least in part) back up some of the regular criticisms by News Corp and others about Daily Mail Australia's work practices of "churning" journalism and investigations by other news outlets. Of the 25 names at the top of the list, 10 were from the Daily Mail.
