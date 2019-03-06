Since the days of the Howard government, the ability for single parents to get suitable welfare support has become harder and harder. Crikey tracks the changes.

(Image: AAP/TRACEY NEARMY)

This is not a question of, 'whoops, what happened there?' This has been the effect of a sustained attack through policies and cuts targeted at single-parent families.

That's what Cassandra Goldie, CEO of the Australian Council of Social Services told the ParentsNext Senate hearing last week. ParentsNext is a program that requires people to attend compulsory activities every week -- say, story time or playgroup. If they fail to do this or fail to report it within a strict time frame their parenting payment is suspended.