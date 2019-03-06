NSW Labor leader Michael Daley is positioning himself against the powerful Liberal interests who run the SCG Trust. In decades gone by, the roles have been reversed.

NSW Labor leader Michael Daley (Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

Stadiums are not entirely alien to New South Wales politics, and opposition leaders have ridden into battle against them before.

Back in the 1980s, the Sydney Cricket Ground Trust was stacked with Labor Party appointees following the Wran government's World Series Cricket-era overhaul of the SCG's governance. The chair was Labor party hack and former deputy premier Pat Hills, who insisted a new stand on the eastern side of the SCG be named after himself.