Nine continues to win nights but Today's recovery could take months.

(Image: 9Now)

Another easy night for Nine. MAFS had 1.73 million nationally and 1.28 million in the metros. Travel Guides had 1.01 million nationally (a new series high). Seven was a distant second, while the ABC ended in front of Ten in total people and the main channels with its weakest night of the week, which is situation sort of normal. And to make it more familiar for Nine, Today had another sub-200,000 metro audience and a sub-300,000 national audience that was easily topped by Seven’s Sunrise (again) with 481,000 nationally and 291,000 in the metros. For the moment Nine is hunkering down, knowing the Today audience will either improve slowly as viewers get used to the new line up, or continue to bounce along at sub-par levels. That could take months.

In the regions it was Seven’s 6pm News with 520,000, Seven News/Today Tonight with 502,000, MAFS with 451,000, MKR with 439,000 and The Chase Australia with 350,000.