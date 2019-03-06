Australians shouldn’t need advanced degrees in climate and energy science to make informed decisions on the issues that will affect virtually every aspect of their lives.

At a time when clarity on climate change and energy has never been more important, efforts to muddy the water are escalating in the media.

Just look at the latest episode of Insiders this past weekend, when Energy Minister Angus Taylor claimed that as a result of the Coalition government “there’s less carbon in the atmosphere” while Barry Cassidy countered with carbon emissions “are up over the last five years. Indeed the facts are clear: Australia’s climate pollution is rising."