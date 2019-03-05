Good morning, early birds. Former ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie reportedly received an extra half million dollars in settlement to abandon her unfair dismissal claim, and human rights lawyer Julian Burnside announces he will run against Josh Frydenberg in the seat of Kooyong as a Greens candidate. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

GUTHRIE’S $500K PAY DAY

The ABC agreed to pay former managing director Michelle Guthrie around half a million dollars in a reported attempt to drop her unfair dismissal lawsuit before the appointment of new chair Ita Buttrose. The money comes on top of an original $800,000 termination settlement.

A legal source at The Australian Financial Review ($) reports that the settlement — which was delayed by last minute hitches until Friday, after Scott Morrison announced that Buttrose would take the role — centred on claims Guthrie was forced out for resisting political pressure and reportedly included non-disparagement agreements at Guthrie’s request. ABC sources have hinted that the extra payment could have been even higher than $500,000.

The news comes ahead of a parliamentary inquiry into alleged political interference at the ABC today.

OUT OF THE FRYDENBERG AND INTO THE BURNSIDE

Prominent human rights lawyer and refugee activist Julian Burnside has joined the Greens and will run against Treasurer Josh Fyrdenberg for the Melbourne seat of Kooyong.

Both The Age and The Australian ($) report that Burnside, who acted as counsel in the ongoing Manus and Nauru class action lawsuits, will today break a longstanding vow to avoid politics and announce his candidacy for the federal election. Like Fyrdenberg’s other prominent rival, Independent candidate and former CEFC chief Oliver Yates, Burnside will also campaign on climate change and clean energy.

DEBATE TO REPATRIATE

The Kurdish leaders of a Syrian coalition fighting the disintegrating Islamic State have called on the Morrison government to end its ban on foreign fighters and instead repatriate and prosecute captured Australian terrorists.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, a representative for the US-backed YPG has confirmed the group has Australian former IS fighters in its custody and signalled it is negotiating with the Morrison government for deportation. The call for repatriation, which flies in the face of a bipartisan citizenship crackdown that started in 2014, was echoed last month by Donald Trump but seemingly rebuffed by Peter Dutton who remains “determined to deal with these people as far from our shores as possible”.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Without a decision to locate the hospital at Kings Forest I will not be commencing residential development. Bob Ell

The billionaire developer takes an unusual bargaining tactic against the NSW government and holds a 4500-unit development hostage.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Law lifts bar on human rights ($) — George Williams (The Australian): “It has been a long journey, but Queensland has finally enacted a Human Rights Act to safeguard fundamental rights and liberties. The journey began in 1959 when the Country-Liberal coalition led by premier Frank Nicklin sought support for a new law to protect democratic rights. The law failed to pass, and debate stalled for decades.”

Time’s up for the Home Affairs experiment — Paddy Gourley (Inside Story/Sydney Morning Herald): “In knocking off the Malaysian solution, Morrison may have effectively allowed about 30,000 asylum seekers to arrive by boat. As Menadue has written, Morrison (and Abbott) didn’t want to stop the boats; they wanted to stop Labor from stopping the boats. When be became a minister, Morrison adopted Rudd’s policies, added boat turn-backs and the supply of asylum seekers continued to decline – as it almost certainly would have without him. In large part, Morrison’s operation sovereign borders was a publicity stunt.”

Why banks have largely escaped the Hayne pain ($) — Karen Maley (The Australian Financial Review): “It’s a cruel irony that the Hayne royal commission was set up in response to dwindling confidence in the banks – and its revelations certainly vindicated this loss of faith – but the banks themselves have successfully avoided the commission’s harshest punishment, at least in financial terms.”

