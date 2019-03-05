During a state address in March 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled the world’s first nuclear-armed unmanned submarine -- essentially a nuclear torpedo -- known as the Poseidon. Now, more recently, Russia has announced that the first submarine capable of carrying the drone will launch in 2019.
While some experts have questioned Russia’s claims about the Poseidon's ability to inflict damage, its development has long concerned military experts in the west.
