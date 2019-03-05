Increased security measures have become a sad fact of life for the Australian Jewish community as antisemitic activity becomes increasingly commonplace.

(Image: Unsplash/Joe Pregadio)

Until recently, the idea that widespread hatred toward the Jewish diaspora could manifest itself again would be largely unthinkable after the abject terror of the Holocaust.

However, in 2018, the Community Security Trust (CST), a British charity working to protect the Jewish community, recorded a 16% increase in antisemitic incidents in the UK -- an all-time high for the third year in a row.