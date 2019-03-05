The Clock is as much contemplative object as an artwork, and it's strangely addictive.

Paul Newman is languishing in bed, his girlfriend noodling away on the piano. "D natural, honey," he yells. A clock reads 11.17. Then we’re in an office boardroom; excited talking in Mandarin. It’s 11.18.

Then, at 11.20 by a clock on the wall, someone’s being threatened that their wife will die in five minutes in some unknown film noir. Then it’s 11.22 in a Swedish church in winter, in Bergman’s Winter Light. Seated on Ikea white couches, the audience barely stirs. People come in and out. I Want To Live comes back again.