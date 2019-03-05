Julian Burnside QC, the barrister whose passionate advocacy for refugees has made him a celebrity with progressives, has thrown his hat in the electoral ring, announcing plans to run as a Greens candidate against Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.
Breaking a long-held promise to not enter politics, Burnside is the latest in a wave of broadly progressive candidates hoping to wash away metropolitan Liberals, after independent Kerryn Phelps opened the floodgates in last year’s Wentworth byelection.
