Julian Burnside was once a lawyer for CEOs and heiresses. Now, the refugee advocate is hoping to win a Liberal stronghold for the Greens.

Julian Burnside QC, Federal Treasurer/Kooyong MP Josh Frydenberg.

Julian Burnside QC, the barrister whose passionate advocacy for refugees has made him a celebrity with progressives, has thrown his hat in the electoral ring, announcing plans to run as a Greens candidate against Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

Breaking a long-held promise to not enter politics, Burnside is the latest in a wave of broadly progressive candidates hoping to wash away metropolitan Liberals, after independent Kerryn Phelps opened the floodgates in last year’s Wentworth byelection.