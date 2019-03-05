Former Indigenous employees say the organisation has been marred by an exodus of Aboriginal staff, a collapse of specialist programs and a failure to meet reconciliation targets.

Lyn Dymier spent nearly two decades working in Indigenous health. For the past eight and a half she was Aboriginal health manager at the Heart Foundation, where she helped develop cultural awareness within the organisation and worked to build relationships with community groups. Then, two weeks ago, Dymier was told without warning that she was being let go. She wasn't alone. Corey Turner, one of the foundation's few other Indigenous employees, was also shown the door that day.

"It just felt really strange and strategically stupid that they laid us off like that," Turner said.