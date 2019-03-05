The latest season of Ten's Dancing With The Stars has failed to wow viewers.

(Image: Network Ten)

MAFS and Nine’s night once again -- 1.76 million nationally and 1.29 million in the metros gave the network another easy win. Seven’s MKR pulled 1.12 million. Dancing With The Stars on Ten averaged 686,000 nationally, down from 803,000 for the first elimination last week and 862,000 on debut. Thumbs down from the audience, I am afraid. That wasn’t enough to run down the ABC so Ten was a distant fourth and the ABC an easy third.

But the now usual Today problem wont go away for Nine. It started the week weakly with 280,000 nationally and 191,000 in the metros. Sunrise had 484,000 and 299,000 respectively. Sunrise beat Today by 204,000 nationally, which was more than Today’s metro audience.